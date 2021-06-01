World Asset Management Inc Sells 565 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.