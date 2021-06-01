Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 3,713.50 ($48.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,712.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,730.58. Worldwide Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

