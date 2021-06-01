Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 3,713.50 ($48.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,712.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,730.58. Worldwide Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About Worldwide Healthcare
