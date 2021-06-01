Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 15,083 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,214.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

EDU stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

