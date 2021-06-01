Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.