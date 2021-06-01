Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $283,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of TX opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

