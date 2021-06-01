Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $212,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

