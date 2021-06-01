Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $262.11 or 0.00722396 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $503,519.80 and approximately $1,578.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00299805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00190680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.00993987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

