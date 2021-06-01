WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $67,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,202,613.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,804.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,884 shares of company stock worth $7,324,574. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,569,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

