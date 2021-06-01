xBTC One Day Volume Hits $16,004.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, xBTC has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $16,004.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00295624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00188928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.74 or 0.00990707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00031355 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,223,246 coins and its circulating supply is 6,563,337 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

