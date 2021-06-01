Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.41 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,164 shares of company stock worth $1,869,587. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.