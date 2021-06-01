Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sells $114,120.27 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. 246,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,538. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

