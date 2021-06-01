Xponance Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREX opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

