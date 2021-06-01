Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $205.31 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $206.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

