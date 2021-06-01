Xponance Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,005 shares of company stock valued at $277,941,055. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

Shares of CVNA opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

