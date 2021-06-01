Xponance Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $978,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

