Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,838,000 after buying an additional 547,119 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

