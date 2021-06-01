Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Insulet by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $269.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $168.38 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,074.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

