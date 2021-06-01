Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

