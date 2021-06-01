Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

