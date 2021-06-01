Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 132.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

