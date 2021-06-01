Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
YKLTY stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.80.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
