Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

YKLTY stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.80.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

