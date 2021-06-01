Ycash Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $42,293.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.64 or 0.00427695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00293099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00160537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,194,338 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.