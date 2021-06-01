YFValue Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.01025579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.54 or 0.09964044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00091704 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.