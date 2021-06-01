yieldwatch Hits Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. yieldwatch has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $733.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $358.56 or 0.00988879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00032642 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

