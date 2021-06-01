Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

CASI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 9,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

