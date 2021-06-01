Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).
Shares of CATB opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,740,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.
