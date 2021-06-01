Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN remained flat at $$29.62 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

