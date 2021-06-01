Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.20). FedNat posted earnings per share of ($2.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedNat.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

FNHC stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth about $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.