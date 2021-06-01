Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.02. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $48.47 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

