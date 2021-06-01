Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.40. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.74. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

