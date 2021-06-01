Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $881.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $582.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.36. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $595.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

