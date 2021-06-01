Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,863,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

