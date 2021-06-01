Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. 36,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,247. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.