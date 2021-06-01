Zacks: Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $195.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.99 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $857.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 294.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.