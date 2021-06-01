Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ooma stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $450.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

