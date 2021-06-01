Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $15.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.03 million to $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million.

SCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.50%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

