Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Intuit posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.98 on Monday, reaching $439.09. 1,451,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.44. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

