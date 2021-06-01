Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.72). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,286 shares of company stock worth $5,950,144. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $177,891,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,286,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. 440,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.