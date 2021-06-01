Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NUVB opened at $10.00 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

