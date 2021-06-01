Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

SWIR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $34,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

