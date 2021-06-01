Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLND. Barclays increased their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. 4,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.87. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Talend during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Talend by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

