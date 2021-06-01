Zacks: Brokerages Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZRX stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

