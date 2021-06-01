Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.34 billion. BRP reported sales of $916.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.16. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,982. BRP has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

