Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GP. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,559. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.