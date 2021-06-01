Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,843. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

