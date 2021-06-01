Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock remained flat at $$24.04 during trading on Tuesday. 20,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

