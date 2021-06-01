Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 348,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,647 shares of company stock worth $388,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

