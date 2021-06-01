Zacks: Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $17.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

