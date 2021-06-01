Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Hold

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

