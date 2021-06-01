Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

IBEX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

